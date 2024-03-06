Arabian Automobiles Announces Exclusive Renault Ramadan Offers

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 05 March 2024: Arabian Automobiles, the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive Renault dealer in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, has launched the Ramadan campaign. Running from the 1st week of March, the public can take advantage of a host of packed deals on the Renault Duster, Koleos, and Megane.



On this occasion, Renault is currently offering peace of mind through free fuel rewards, along with comprehensive service, 5 years warranty, and 1-year insurance coverage, guaranteeing a worry-free ownership experience. The Renault Duster and Megane benefit from a 3-year service package, while the Koleos provides 5 years, underscoring the company’s confidence in their vehicles. Terms and conditions apply.



The Renault Koleos commands the road with its bold structure and athletic aesthetic. Comfort meets style in its spacious cabin, complete with luxurious amenities and advanced technology like the 8.7” R-Link 2 system. The Megane impresses with its lively performance, wrapped in a sleek design with a tech-rich interior for an exhilarating drive. Rugged and ready, the Duster offers standout value with its dynamic design and capable performance, all while ensuring comfort and practicality with its ergonomic and high-quality interior.



Arabian Automobiles proudly presents its Ramadan offers, underscoring the company's commitment to delivering additional value and reflecting the spirit of generosity and community that is central to the Renault family during the festive season.



Interested individuals are encouraged to visit their nearest stores to discover more about the Ramadan offers and experience the excellence of the Renault line-up first-hand.









