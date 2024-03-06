(MENAFN- Sheila Tobias) Ethical procurement lies at the forefront of supply chain processes











Abu Dhabi, UAE; March 6, 2024: The UAE Accountability Authority (UAEAA) recently obtained certification in Corporate Ethical Procurement and Supply from the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS). All procurement and supply management staff at UAEAA completed training in ethical procurement and supply management and passed a test in fraud, corruption, bribery, and environmental concerns.







As ethical procurement emerges at the forefront of supply chain processes, it is important for procurement teams to implement and maintain ethical processes, which detail a company's code of conduct and commitment to environmental, social, and legal issues.







Commenting on the achievement, Mr Fahad Awad Aljeaidi, Director of the Organisational Support Sector at UAEAA, said: “Receiving this CIPS certification is a proud moment for UAEAA. This recognition is not only a testament to our dedication to excellence in procurement and supply chain management, but also a validation of our team's expertise. It underscores our commitment to high professional standards, enhancing vendor relationships, achieving cost savings, and operational efficiency. This milestone opens new doors for opportunities and partnerships within the industry. We are grateful to CIPS for this honour and are committed to continuing our mission to elevate our industry standing."







The UAEAA is the supreme authority for financial control, auditing, integrity, and transparency in the United Arab Emirates. It possesses the legal personality and capacity necessary to perform its functions and reports directly to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.







“We are delighted to present UAEAA with this certification as this demonstrates their understanding of the growing importance of ethical procurement. It is essential for procurement teams to identify the types of ethical issues they may face and develop ethical standards and practices to combat these challenges. This shows UAEAA’s commitment to robust ethical practices and affirms their adherence to global procurement benchmarks,” said Sam Achampong, CIPS MENA, Managing Director.







CIPS is the largest global professional body for training and skills development for procurement and supply chain management. The CIPS Ethical Procurement and Supply eLearning and test has been recently updated and renewed to provide quality learning and guidance for organisations concerned about preventing unethical practices in their supply chains. Developed for all levels of procurement professionals, the programme and test enable individuals and organisations to hone their skills and knowledge and ultimately demonstrate their commitment to ethical practice.







Organisations that achieve the ethics mark are included in the CIPS Corporate Ethics Register, which includes organisations from various sectors and organisations around the globe.



