Hacked: Hacker Takes Control Of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar's E-Mail, Sends Message To Governor

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Someone hacked the email of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to send a message to the Governor's office, as per police. The authorities came to know about the hacking on March 4.The police said on March 4 that they had filed a case against the unknown hacker. The case has been filed under different laws from the Indian Penal Code and IT Act at Marine Drive Police Station.\"The unknown person has hacked the personal email ID of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar to send mail to the Maharashtra Governor's office. An investigation into the case is underway,\" ANI quoted Mumbai Police as saying IPC sections invoked in the case are 419 (cheating by personation), and 170 (personating a public servant).



