Chef Ranveer Brar's Restaurant Serves 'Dal' With 24-Carat Gold Internet Says, 'Faayda Kya...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A video of 'dal' made of 24-carat gold has gone viral on the internet. The video posted by 'Streetfoodrecipe' on Instagram captioned, \"24 Carat Golden Tadke Wali Dal at Kashkan by Ranveer Brar, Dubai Festive City Mall\".The special dal, known as 'Dal Kashkan', is priced at 58 dirhams (about ₹1,300).In the video, the server added '24-carat' dusted gold with ghee on it like a 'tadka'.

However, netizens have argued that gold 'does not absorb in the body,' and added, 'it's an extra way of pooping'.Another user wrote, \"Toh dal khaani hai ya tijori mein rakhni hai (Are you supposed to eat this or keep it in a safe)\".\"Welcome to heavy metal poisoning,\" a user wrote more write, \"Try radium ka tadka next time\".\"Insan din par din pagal hota ja raha hai (People are getting insane each day),\" a user added Dubai, it's a common practice to add gold to food. From ice creams to chocolates, restaurants add gold dust in several cuisines to give a Midas touch instance, one can try gold burgers at Hard Rock Cafe in which a fresh steak patty is topped with 24-karat edible gold.A restaurant named Sccopi serves pure black charcoal ice cream sprinkled with edible gold, priced at AED 3,000 ( ₹67,715).One can savour a cup of cappuccino with 24 karat gold glitter, served on a gold tray, gold spoon, and golden bone-china cup at Sahn Eddar restaurant.

