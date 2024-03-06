Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Tests Positive For COVID-19: 'I Am In Self-Isolation'

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday, March 6, tested positive for COVID-19 a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), he said that due to a health issue he got a health test done that gave positve results for Covid test Sharma said,“I am in self-isolation and am completely following the advice of doctors and will participate in all the upcoming programmes through the virtual medium.”
MENAFN06032024007365015876ID1107941264
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.