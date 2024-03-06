Sandeshkhali News: CBI Registers 3 Cases Against Suspended TMC Leader Shajahan Sheikh For Attacking ED Officers

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered three cases against now suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shajahan Sheikh and others for allegedly attacking Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers during searches at Shajahan Sheikh's premises in January 2024.

Meanwhile, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in West Bengal, along with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has refused to handover Shajahan Sheikh to the CBI. The Calcutta High Court had on Tuesday ordered the transfer of investigation to the CBI into a mob attack on ED officials when they went to search the premises of Sheikh in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on January 5 in connection with a ration scam probe Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted leave to the ED to file a contempt petition against the West Bengal government over the state police not handing over custody of suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh to the CBI, despite an order to that effect West Bengal government on Wednesday sought urgent listing of its plea in the Supreme Court challenging the high court's order to transfer to the CBI the probe into the attack on ED officials of the CBI reportedly waited for over two hours at the CID headquarters in Bhavani Bhawan for Shajahan Sheikh's custody, but returned empty-handed, after the state agency said the West Bengal government had moved the Supreme Court on the matter on Tuesday evening trains guns on TMC over SandeshkhaliPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the“storm of Sandeshkhali” will reach every part of West Bengal, asserting that 'Nari Shakti' (woman power) will play a pivotal role in decimating the ruling TMC in the state.“TMC leaders are committing atrocities against sisters and daughters of poor, Dalit and tribal families at various places. The women of Bengal and the country are angry. This storm of Sandeshkhali will reach every part of West Bengal, and decimate the TMC across the state,” Modi said Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday hit out at the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal over Sandeshkhali, accusing it of shielding Shahjahan Sheikh Sheikh was arrested by the West Bengal Police on February 29 in connection with the attack on ED officials, following which the state government handed over the case to the CID. The riverine island of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district has been on the boil over allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing by suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his cohorts TMC says?West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Shashi Panja says, \"CM Mamata Banerjee has taken all possible steps. Investigation is underway and justice will be done. Our police, women police and members of the women's commission have also visited there. Camps have also been set up by the state govt. We cannot deny the fact that incidents of atrocities against women were done. Arrests have been made and an investigation will take place...Police arrested him (Sheikh Shahjahan) after the Court's order...\"

MENAFN06032024007365015876ID1107941261