Siddharthan Death Probe: Mystery Over Ambulance Call Makes Case Murkier

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Wayanad: The circumstances surrounding Sidharthan's death at Pookode Veterinary College remain unresolved. Before authorities were informed of Siddharthan's demise, an ambulance arrived at the college. By noon, the ambulance crew informed authorities that they had received permission from the police station to transport the body. However, according to the FIR, the police station was only informed of the death around 4:30 pm.

According to the remand report, the second-year student passed away on February 18 between 12:30 and 1:45 pm. However, as per the FIR registered by the police, the information about the death was received at Vaithiri station on the same day at 4:29 pm.

If the police FIR indicates that the death information was received at 4:29 pm, it raises questions about who called the ambulance. Given that Sidharthan faced continuous beatings and was deprived of water and food, it seems unlikely that he would have had the strength or capacity to go to the bathroom and hang himself. The circumstances surrounding his death appear suspicious and warrant further investigation. In the police remand report, it was noted that further investigation is required to determine whether the suspicion surrounding the incident could potentially indicate murder.

There has been criticism of the police for their initial failure in handling the case, despite the arrest of all the accused. Typically, in the event of a crime, the crime scene is sealed until the Mahazar is prepared in the presence of forensic officers. However, this protocol was not followed initially. Additionally, in cases where death by hanging is suspected to be suicide or murder, the cellophane tape test can help determine the nature of the incident. According to the report prepared by the forensic surgeon of Bathery Taluk Hospital, the mundu (dhoti) used for hanging was not brought when the body was brought in for post-mortem, raising further concerns.

A second-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science student, Sidharthan of Pookode Veterinary University, was found dead inside the college hostel on February 18. Sidharth was reportedly beaten up by SFI leaders at four places in the college premises. It is reported that he was beaten up in the courtyard of the college hostel, in the college hostel, on the hill near the hostel, and inside the dormitory.

