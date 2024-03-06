Alia Bhatt Joins YRF Spy Universe; CEO Akshaye Widhani Confirms At FICCI Frames

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Alia Bhatt's involvement in the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe has dominated news for over six months. Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, revealed this big breakthrough at FICCI Frames on March 5.

When asked repeatedly to share one new development within the YRF Spy Universe, Akshaye stated,“I'll share the worst-kept secret in the industry, which is, Alia Bhatt is headlining a Spy Universe film and that the schedule starts later this year. But you know, talking about this spy universe, we are actually just so thrilled and excited about having this IP (intellectual property) in the studio.”

He added,“I think the YRF Spy Universe is a financial and cultural juggernaut. And as one of the most prized IPs, we take a lot of pride in it. So there's a lot of stuff that's going to come on the spy universe. We're going to see more and more films getting made under it. But we will talk about it at a more opportune time. For now, I can just say that Alia Bhatt is headlining a spy universe film.”

Alia Bhatt is going to star alongside Sharvari Wagh in the untitled flick. They will portray super-agents in the action film.

Akshaye also discussed YRF's extremely successful year on streaming, with 'The Railway Men', a programme on the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, being a global smash! It peaked at number three on Netflix! 'The Romantics,' a documentary series on YRF and its 50-year effect on pop culture, was likewise a global success.

Akshaye stated, "'The Railway Men' trended in over 36 countries, but you know a piece of content is successful when people who don't understand your language watch and like it. That, to me, is a significant definition of success. We are a corporation that is not frightened of failure. "We want to be able to create disruptive content."

He continued, "India enjoys films. It is an important aspect of our culture and team. And I believe that 'The Romantics' was a voyage for all viewers. Everyone has a YRF story in their lives. My parents shared a YRF story from Yash Ji's time. I have a YRF anecdote from Adi's time. So, like myself, many others have a YRF tale. Your wedding featured a song from a YRF film. There was a point in your life when you went to see a YRF picture with someone you may or may not have been with, but you have great recollections of."

Akshaye said, "I believe that because of that connection with this firm, and the studio has had it, there is a cultural connection with people. And that's what enticed people to see 'The Romantics', making them fall in love with it even more. The pure nostalgia here hit with the kids since there was another tale about their family or a movie that they had watched and enjoyed. Not to mention that Aditya Chopra made his acting debut, which drew an enormous amount of viewers!"

The YRF Spy Universe began with Salman Khan's 'Ek Tha Tiger' (2012), followed by 'Tiger Zinda Hai' (2017) and 'War' (2019), which starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. It was followed by 'Pathaan' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, as well as 'Tiger 3' featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The next project will be 'War 2', which stars Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr., and Kiara Advani and is directed by Ayan Muk