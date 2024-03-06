Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: NIA Searches Out Of State For Criminals

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the wake of the Rameshwaram Cafe bombing near Whitefield in Bengaluru, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has ramped up its efforts, extending its investigation beyond the city's borders. Operations have been conducted not only in Bengaluru but also in other states, following leads on suspected individuals. The officials have arrested 5 suspects in Chennai.

Recently, the NIA team revisited Rameshwaram Cafe in Kundalahalli, where the blast occurred, for further inspection. Acting on information provided by local authorities, NIA officers meticulously examined the path allegedly taken by the suspect from the nearby bus stop to the cafe.

Authorities have disclosed that the NIA is delving into the suspect's network of contacts in Tamil Nadu's Chennai and Kerala. Reports had initially surfaced suggesting the arrest of five individuals in Chennai in connection with the cafe bombing, but officials have refuted these claims, stating that no arrests have been made thus far.

Rameshwaram Cafe, situated adjacent to another Darshini Hotel with a boarding cum hotel behind it, draws in a significant crowd, including patrons from nearby IT companies. Officials speculate that the assailants may have targeted the cafe based on intelligence suggesting a high footfall of customers.