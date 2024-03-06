Kerala To Introduce India's First Government-Backed OTT Platform 'Cspace'; Read

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is on the brink of transforming the digital entertainment landscape with the introduction of CSpace, India's first government-supported OTT platform. Scheduled to premiere this Thursday, the platform endeavors to offer a distinctive mix of informative and engaging content designed for a wide audience, as per an official announcement made on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to inaugurate the OTT platform at Kairali Theatre on March 7 at 9:30 am, with Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian presiding over the event.

"CSpace is essentially a response to the growing imbalances and multifarious challenges in the OTT sector in terms of content selection and propagation," said Shaji N Karun, noted film director and Chairman, of Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC), at a press conference here.



CSpace is overseen by KSFDC, a state-owned entity tasked with promoting Malayalam cinema and industry, under the Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Kerala. To curate and approve content, KSFDC has formed a panel of 60 members, comprising distinguished cultural figures from the state, including luminaries such as Benyamin, OV Usha, Santhosh Sivan, Shyamaprasad, Sunny Joseph, and Jeo Baby.

Each piece of content submitted to the platform will undergo evaluation by three curators from the panel to assess its artistic, cultural, and infotainment value. Only the content endorsed by the curators will be featured on the platform for viewership.

Another notable aspect of CSpace is its commitment to transparency in its operations and revenue-sharing model. Operating on a pay-per-view structure, the platform enables viewers to access feature films for Rs 75 and shorter content at a reduced price, with half of the proceeds allocated to the content provider.

According to a statement from KSFDC, viewers will be able to download the CSpace app from the PlayStore and App Store starting March 7.



CSpace will have content related to Kerala culture and arts, besides catering to film students and those who seriously approach films.

Award-winning films 'Nishiddho' and 'B32 to 44' will be premiered on CSpace.