Pushpa 2: Sanjay Dutt To Join Allu Arjun's Film? Know Details About His Role

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most anticipated films, and the creators aim to make it even more engaging and thrilling. According to reports, the producers are now looking for a famous Bollywood actor to appear in the Allu Arjun film.

According to Siasat, Sanjay Dutt may appear in Pushpa 2 as a cameo character. According to reports, the actor will portray a "influencial figure" in the Sukumar-directed film, adding "an extra layer to any storyline." However, it should be mentioned that there is no official confirmation of this yet.

Interestingly, this comes months after E-Times reported that Pushpa director Sukumar had opted to cast 'one prominent Bollywood A-lister' in Pushpa 2.

Previous rumours of Manoj Bajpayee being contacted for Pushpa 2 made news. However, when News18 Showsha contacted the actor, he disputed the accusations, calling them 'fake'. "There is no truth!" False news! "That's all I have to say," he added.

Sukumar wrote and directed the film Pushpa: The Rise, which was released in 2021. The picture was a huge success at the box office. The last phase of filming for Pushpa 2 is now underway. The shoot was paused for a few weeks in November 2023 owing to Allu Arjun's health difficulties, but it was eventually restarted.

Last year, Allu Arjun unveiled his first-look poster for Pushpa 2, in which he wore a saree and had his face painted blue and red. Later, a look poster for Fahadh Faasil from the film was also unveiled. Fans are currently awaiting Rashmika Mandanna's look poster.

Rashmika Mandanna recently teased Pushpa 2, claiming that the film will be "bigger" than before. "I assure you that Pushpa 2 will be considerably bigger. We delivered some crazy in the first film; with Part 2, we realise we have a duty since people have high expectations for the picture. We are continually and intentionally striving to provide that. I recently shot a song for Pushpa 2, and I was like, 'How are you guys thinking about this?' Everyone is really motivated to produce a fantastic picture. We've all gone all out and are thoroughly enjoying the process. It's a narrative with no ending; you may take it any direction. "It's fun," she told Pinkvilla.

Pushpa 2: The Rule hits cinemas on August 15, 2024.