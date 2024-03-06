Oscars 2024: Steven Spielberg, Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt And More To Join As Presenters

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The 96th Academy Awards, which take place this Sunday, promise to be a star-studded occasion. The organising team has announced a third roster of ceremony presenters, which includes some well-known figures. In the run-up to the event, the Academy has progressively revealed a list of presenters, which provides for both previous Oscar winners and current candidates.

Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera, nominated for supporting Barbie's performance, join Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who will co-star in the upcoming film Wicked.

Emily Blunt, Sally Field, Ben Kingsley, Melissa McCarthy, Issa Rae, Tim Robbins, Steven Spielberg, Mary Steenburgen, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlize Theron, Christoph Waltz, and Forest Whitaker will all attend. With these renowned presenters on board, the ceremony promises to be spectacular.

This year's Oscars will return to a cherished formula, with the goal of making the night even more memorable. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Field of Dreams format for acting categories will be reintroduced after a 15-year absence.

In this style, five previous winners in a certain category will introduce the five candidates. While the Academy keeps presenter information under wraps, it is likely that last year's acting winners Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis, who are already on the list, will present the prizes.

The 96th Oscars, which will be hosted for the fourth time by Jimmy Kimmel, have already made history by featuring three films directed by women among the ten nominees for Best Picture, including Celine Song's Past Lives, Greta Gerwig's Barbie, and Justine Triet's Anatomy of a Fall. In an unexpected twist, Ryan Gosling, who is nominated for best supporting actor, will not only present an award but also amuse the crowd with his performance. The great actor has finally consented to perform I'm Just Ke from the Barbie movie with Mark Ronson, the song's co-writer.



Meanwhile, during the Barbie vs Oppenheimer release, Greta Gerwig's picture broke big box office records, but Christopher Nolan's film is dominating the awards season. Oppenheimer garnered the most nominations at this year's Academy Awards, with 13.

Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things garnered 11 nominations, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon received ten, and Greta Gerwig's Barbie received eight.







