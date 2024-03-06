West Bengal: PM Modi Inaugurates India's 1St Underwater Metro Route, Other Projects Of Rs 15,400 Crore

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a landmark development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (March 6) inaugurated several metro projects across the country, featuring the inauguration of India's first underwater metro line in Kolkata. The highlight of the inauguration was the Rs 4,965-crore Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of Kolkata Metro's East-West Corridor.

Marking a significant engineering feat, this stretch encompasses India's initial transportation tunnel beneath a formidable river, featuring the country's deepest metro station, the Howrah metro station. The under-river section spans 520 meters, with a train taking approximately 45 seconds to traverse it.

Following the inaugural ceremony, PM Modi embarked on a metro ride from Esplanade to Howrah Maidan, accompanied by school children. Additionally, he inaugurated the Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay section of the New Garia-Airport line and the Taratala-Majerhat section of the Joka-Esplanade line within the Kolkata Metro, the oldest metro network in the country.

The Majerhat metro station stands out as a unique elevated installation, crossing railway lines, platforms, and a canal. In addition to the Kolkata Metro, PM Modi inaugurated the Duhai-Modinagar (North) section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor, Pune Metro's Ruby Hall Clinic-Ramwadi stretch, Kochi Metro's SN Junction to Tripunithura section, and Agra Metro's Taj East Gate-Mankameshwar section.

Moreover, the foundation stone was laid for the extension of the Pune Metro between Pimpri Chinchwad and Nigdi. These metro sections collectively aim to alleviate road traffic congestion and provide seamless, convenient connectivity. The newly inaugurated section of the Agra Metro is poised to enhance connectivity to historical tourist destinations, while the 17-km segment of the RRTS will stimulate economic activity in the National Capital Region (NCR).