West Bengal: PM Modi Commutes With School Children On India's First Underwater Metro Train In Kolkata (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (March 6) made history as he embarked on a Metro ride through India's inaugural "underwater Metro tunnel" in Kolkata, West Bengal. The journey unfolded with PM Modi engaging in conversations with school students who occupied seats within the pioneering underwater Metro train at the Mahakaran metro station.

In a video, PM Modi was seen conversing with the students, arranging for them to sit beside him before initiating discussions. Expressing their excitement, Pragya, a school student said, "I am very excited to meet PM Modi and travel with him on the underwater metro." Similarly, Ishika Mahato, another student, expressed her joy at the opportunity to meet the Prime Minister.

The Kolkata Metro extension, featuring the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Metro section, marks the introduction of India's maiden transportation tunnel beneath a significant river, signifying a groundbreaking moment in the nation's infrastructure development.

On Wednesday, PM Modi inaugurated various projects and laid foundation stones for initiatives totaling Rs. 15,400 crores in Kolkata.

