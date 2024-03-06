Tamil Nadu: Missing Minor Girl Found Dead In Drain In Puducherry; Police Suspect Murder

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The community of Puducherry was rocked by a devastating event as the lifeless body of a nine-year-old girl was discovered inside a drain, two days after she had gone missing. Suspicions of a brutal rape have emerged. Two individuals have been taken into custody by authorities, while it has been revealed that four individuals, including two minors, are currently under investigation. According to the reports, the police have suspected a rape.



The distressing revelation of the girl's body, found with her hands and feet tied inside the drain. The girl, a fifth-grade student at Muthialpet Government School, went missing on the evening of March 2, prompting her parents to promptly notify the authorities and commence a search. Her body showed signs of decomposition, indicating she had been deceased for some time. Two suspects, Vivekanandan (54) and Karunas (19), both residents of Puducherry, have been detained and are undergoing interrogation.

Despite extensive efforts by multiple police teams and the assistance of sniffer dogs over the past two days, the girl remained elusive. The last sighting of her was captured on CCTV footage from a nearby street, where she was seen joyfully playing at noon.

The missing girl, a bright fifth-grade student, was the daughter of Narayanan, a driver, and Maithili, a worker at the Primary Health Centre (PMC). She had gone out to play on Saturday but failed to return home, prompting her parents and concerned locals to file a report at the Muthialpet police station around 8 pm after hours of searching.