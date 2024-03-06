Supreme Court Prohibits Tiger Safaris In Jim Corbett National Park's Core Zones; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Supreme Court on Wednesday (March 6) imposed a ban on tiger safaris within the core areas of Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. The decision, rendered by the bench of Justice BR Gavai, Justice PK Mishra, and Justice Sandeep Mehta, emerged during the hearing of a petition filed by environmental activist and lawyer Gaurav Bansal.

Bansal had challenged the Uttarakhand government's proposal for a tiger safari and the establishment of a zoo with caged animals within the confines of the national park.

West Bengal: PM Modi commutes with school children on India's first underwater Metro train in Kolkata (WATCH)

The apex court, citing a quote from the Mahabharat emphasizing the interconnectedness of a forest and its protector, the tiger, expressed its disapproval of the proposed tiger safari in the core areas, deeming it incongruent with the provisions for tiger conservation.

However, the court allowed for the establishment of tiger safaris in the peripheral and buffer zones of the reserve, with stringent adherence to prescribed conditions.

The judicial rebuke extended beyond the wildlife proposals as the Supreme Court criticized the former Uttarakhand Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat and forest officials for engaging in commercial activities through the large-scale and unauthorized felling of trees.

The court highlighted the concerning nexus between politicians and forest officials, attributing environmental damage to their pursuit of political and commercial gains.

7 tourists from Punjab, Haryana claim Russian agent tricked them into joining Ukraine war (WATCH)

In response to these revelations, the Supreme Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), currently investigating the matter, to submit a status report within three months.