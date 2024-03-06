Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Gets MASSIVE Price Cut! You Can Buy It Under Rs 1 Lakh; Check Deal Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is now a viable alternative for those looking to purchase a flagship smartphone from the Korean manufacturer without breaking the bank thanks to a notable price reduction in India. The latest deal is available through an Amazon and Flipkart listing, and it may be a part of a brief promotion on the massive online retailer.

Check out the amazing Amazon deal

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 1,09,999, while the model with 12GB RAM and 512GB is listed at Rs 1,19,999. Notably, the costs have dropped significantly from when they were first released, around a year ago, at Rs 1,24,990 and Rs 1,34,999, respectively. Amazon is selling the Galaxy S23 Ultra at Rs 1,09,999. And, there's an instant discount offer of Rs 10,000. Which means, the phone is available for purchase at Rs 99,999.

On Flipkart, the initial pricing of Samsung's Galaxy S23 was Rs 1,24,990. One year later, the smartphone was available for Rs 1,09,99, after a price reduction of Rs 14,991. Flipkart is now offering a flat discount of Rs 10,000 on the phone.

Additionally, customers who use a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card can receive cashback on their purchase, equivalent to an extra discount of Rs 4,000. The price of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, with the flat discount and Rs 4,000 rebate, is Rs 95,999. In addition, Flipkart is providing an exchange offer for the S23 Ultra. You may exchange your iPhone 12 for up to Rs 20,000.

What can you expect from Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra?

The 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on the Galaxy S23 Ultra has a resolution of 3088 x 1440 pixels and supports a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The flagship smartphone is protected on the front by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and it supports 240Hz touch sampling rate. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU and Adreno 740 GPU power the Galaxy S23 Ultra's graphics-intensive applications.

With regard to optics, the Samsung flagship has four cameras on its back: a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with a 120 degree field of view (FoV), a 10MP telephoto lens with an optical zoom of up to 10x, and a 200MP Samsung HP2 main sensor. To meet all of the needs linked to taking selfies and making video calls, the phone also has a 12MP camera on the front. The Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 5,000 mAh battery and supports quick wireless charging 2.0 and up to 45W of rapid charging.