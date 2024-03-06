Bengaluru Water Crisis: Apartment Owners Forced To Use Tankers As Borewells Go Dry

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In Silicon City Bengaluru, a dire water crisis has left residents of Doddakammanahalli apartments near Gottigere struggling for even a drop of water. With borewells running dry and private tanker supplies halted, over 20 apartments are left parched, prompting residents to protest for immediate action.

In Doddakammanahalli apartments, residents are dealing with a serious shortage of water. The situation has become critical, affecting both the rich and the poor as water availability worsens. The crisis escalated when Doddakammanahalli apartment near Gottigere experienced flooding, leaving residents with waterlogged premises. Over the past few days, residents have suffered from insufficient water supply, forcing some to resort to desperate measures to obtain even a small amount of water.

To address the issue, the apartment association organized water delivery through private tankers. However, their efforts were hindered by a notice from authorities requiring private tankers to register by March 7, causing the supply to be halted abruptly.