IND Vs ENG, 5Th Test: India Aims For 4-1 Series Win Over England On Ashwin's 100Th Test In Dharamsala

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In the much-anticipated finale of the five-match series, India's star off-spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, eyes a memorable 100th Test as the hosts take on a beleaguered England. Having already sealed the series in Ranchi, India is keen to strengthen its position in the World Test Championships standings, maintaining an impeccable record at home.

Amidst discussions about the pitch and the chilly weather, reminiscent of England, both teams are gearing up for a battle on unknown territory. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 10 degrees, creating conditions that could keep pacers interested in the early hours of play.

While the pitch appears flat initially, moisture underneath could play a pivotal role, making it challenging for batsmen. Despite the venue traditionally favouring fast bowlers, spinners have historically played a significant role, as witnessed in India's 2017 win over Australia at this venue.

Ashwin and England's Jonny Bairstow, both marking their 100th Test appearance, have contrasting opinions on the playing surface. Bairstow finds it 'nice,' while Ashwin emphasizes the uncertainty brought about by the cold weather.

India is likely to stick with its bowling combination, featuring two pacers and three spinners, with Jasprit Bumrah's return bolstering the attack alongside Mohammed Siraj. England, already having lost the series, faces decisions on their bowling lineup, with uncapped Gus Atkinson in contention alongside James Anderson and Mark Wood.

As the series unfolds its final chapter, India will closely watch the struggling Rajat Patidar, hoping for a standout performance to secure his place. England's Bairstow aims to turn around his lackluster series form in his landmark Test, while the team seeks redemption with a special performance before heading home.

The match promises an exciting clash of milestones and redemption stories, with both teams eyeing a significant triumph or recovery. The action begins at 9:30 am IST, with fans eagerly awaiting the outcome of this captivating series.

