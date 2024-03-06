PM Modi Meets Women Survivors From Sandeshkhali In West Bengal

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met the Sandesh Khali women survivors at the BJP's Nari Shakti Bandhan event. This meeting forms part of the BJP's Suryagni program and underscores the party's commitment to women's empowerment.

They put forward their ordeal and PM heard them patiently like a father figure. The victims were very emotional with the fact that PM understood their pain.

