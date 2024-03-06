Jasmine Bhasin Catches Up 'After Ages' With Ssudeep Sahir, Ridhima Pandit

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) The 'Bigg Boss 14' fame Jasmine Bhasin, who is back in the town after a refreshing vacation to Phuket, Thailand, has now catched up with her industry friends -- Ssudeep Sahir, Ridhima Pandit, and others.

Taking to Instagram, Jasmine who has 8.4 million followers, shared a string of pictures with her friends.

In the photos, the actress can be seen wearing a short black sleeveless dress.

She opted for a neutral makeup look -- nude brown lips, and blushed cheeks. The diva tied her hair in a high ponytail, and rounded off the look with white heels.

The happy pictures show Jasmine posing with Ssudeep, his wife Anantica Sahir, Ridhima, and producer Sandiip Sikcand.

Jasmine captioned the post: "Catching up after ages!!"

Her beau Aly Goni dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

Jasmine and Aly were recently on a romantic getaway to Phuket, to celebrate the latter's 33rd birthday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jasmine has Punjabi film 'Carry On Jattiye' in the kitty.