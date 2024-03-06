Global outage affects Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp platforms

(MENAFN) Users across various regions of the world encountered service disruptions on Meta's platforms, particularly Facebook and Instagram, as reported by DownDetector.com. Numerous users reported being logged out of the Facebook platform unexpectedly, with no option available to log back in. This issue affected both the mobile app and the website, leading to widespread inconvenience for users attempting to access their accounts.



The precise cause of the outage remains unclear, with users also encountering difficulties in resetting passwords and utilizing two-factor authentication for login attempts. Many individuals expressed frustration on DownDetector.com, noting that their sessions had expired and they were unable to regain access to their accounts. The widespread nature of the disruption raised concerns among businesses reliant on Facebook for marketing, highlighting the platform's pivotal role in global communication networks.



Amidst the outage, users turned to alternative social media platforms to voice their frustrations and seek updates, with the hashtag #FacebookDown quickly gaining traction. Meta spokesman Andy Stone addressed the situation in a post on the social media platform X, acknowledging the access issues and reassuring users that the company was actively working to resolve the matter.



In addition to Facebook and Instagram, the service disruptions extended to the WhatsApp Business API, as indicated by Meta's dashboard. DownDetectormonitored approximately 200 reports of outages affecting WhatsApp services, further compounding the challenges faced by users relying on Meta-owned platforms for communication and connectivity. As efforts to address the disruptions continue, users await updates and restoration of full functionality across the affected platforms.

