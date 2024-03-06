Global Diabetic Retinopathy Market Growth Trends, Analysis, Share & Size, End User, Forecast

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Diabetic retinopathy is caused by increased blood sugar levels, which lead to the blockage of the tiny blood vessels that nourish the retina, cutting off its blood supply.

According to the National Health Institute, approximately 7.7 million Americans suffered from diabetic retinopathy in 2016, and this figure is expected to reach over 11.3 million by 2030. High prevalence of diabetics due to obesity, unhealthy diet, and changing eating habits is the key factor driving market growth. Furthermore, increasing population of smokers and growing prevalence of obesity are also contributing to market growth.

Segmentation Insight

The global diabetic retinopathy market can be segmented by type and treatment type.

On the basis of type, the market can be segmented into proliferative diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema (DME). The proliferative diabetic retinopathy segment is expected to hold a major market share during the forecast period.

Based on treatment type, the market can be segmented into anti-VEGF drug, steroid implants, laser surgeries and vitrectomy.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global diabetic retinopathy market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, and LAMEA.

North America is expected to hold a major market share during the forecast period, 2019–2026. Increasing prevalence of diabetes in the U.S. has been positively influencing the country's diabetic retinopathy market. In the U.S., more than half the diabetic population suffers from diabetic retinopathy.

Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the diabetic retinopathy market, with more number of people getting diagnosed with diabetes every year.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the diabetic retinopathy market against a backdrop of a sizable diabetic population. Increasing prevalence of high blood pressure and obesity is also expected to propel the demand for diabetic retinopathy.

The LAMEA region is expected to witness substantial market growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing prevalence of diabetes in the region.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the diabetic retinopathy market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG., Pfizer, Inc., Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Allergan Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Inc. Bayer AG, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

