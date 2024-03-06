Global Optical Coatings Market Share, Analysis And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The design of optical coatings is excellent for improving transmission, performance, reflection, or polarization properties of an optical part for polarization of light and specific angles of incidence. These polarizations of light include P-Polarization, S-Polarization, or random polarization. The makeup of an optical coating contains a combination of thin layers of components.

An optical coating is widely utilized in solar panels, consumer electronics, automobile sectors, and countless other domains. Increased use of thin-film optical coating in semiconductor technologies, scientific equipment, solar energy, and military equipment has propelled the market growth. Besides, various industry companies' R&D efforts improve their coating techniques and materials to make high-performance optical coats.

Market Dynamics

Growing Demand from the Solar Industry Boosts the Market for Optical Coatings

In the solar business, optical coatings play a substantial role. The coatings are applied to the top layers of solar cells and other photovoltaic (PV) components to improve performance by boosting the light-collecting yield and lifespan while decreasing maintenance expenses. Like the optical coatings used for camera lenses, anti-reflective coatings are the most common type of coating used on solar panels. The coating is a thin layer of a dielectric substance that filters particular light beams.

Optical losses primarily reduce the short-circuit current of a solar cell, diminishing its power output. Optical losses are light that could have formed an electron-hole pair but do not because it is reflected from the front surface or is not absorbed by the solar cell. This necessitates optical coating, which aids in reducing optical losses. Anti-reflective coatings on the solar panel glass improve light transmission and raise the PV module's overall efficiency. In addition, as the production of solar panels rises, the need for optical coatings for this application is expected to increase dramatically throughout the forecast period.

Underlying Market Opportunities Amid Rising Demand from Electronic Vehicles

Optical sensors are one of the most critical technologies in electronic vehicles. Optical components based on LEDs and infrared lasers include radars, lasers, rain sensors, headlight lens systems, illumination reflectors, rearview mirrors, motion detectors, and camera systems. Next-generation automobiles are adopting several new optical technologies, including camera systems with infrared (IR)-based auxiliary illumination, LIDAR lasers, and environment detection.

In recent years, the need for specialized optical films and coatings has expanded dramatically due to the incorporation new technology into electric vehicles. Optical coatings offer excellent spectrum performance and environmental stability, enhancing the performance of optical components. The increasing global use of electric vehicles is projected to increase demand for optical coatings in the automotive industry.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. China has the most significant electronics production base in the world. Smartphones, televisions, portable computer devices, gaming systems, and other personal devices experienced the most growth in electronics. The nation not only meets the domestic need for electronics but also exports electronic products abroad. It is the world's most extensive electronics manufacturing ecosystem and supply chain, with more than five times the number of Japanese suppliers. With the rising disposable income of China's middle class and the increasing need for electronic products, countries that import electronic products from China are likely to fuel the market's demand.

North America is estimated to account for USD 3,820 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The United States possesses the world's largest aerospace industry. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) projects that the overall number of commercial aircraft will reach 8,270 by 2030 due to the increased air freight. Due to the aging of the present fleet, the US mainliner carrier fleet is scheduled to grow at a rate of 54 aircraft each year. Solid exports of aerospace components drive aerospace production to nations such as France, China, and Germany and robust consumer expenditure in the civil and military sectors. The growing export orders for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles would further raise the defense industry's demand for optical coatings.

Key Highlights



The global optical coatings market had a revenue holding of USD 7,760 million in 2021. It is estimated to reach USD 12,370 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

By product type, the global optical coatings market is segmented into Optical Filter Coatings, Anti-Reflective Coatings, Transparent Conductive Coatings, Mirror Coatings (High Reflective), and Beam Splitter Coatings.

The Anti-Reflective Coatings segment holds the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.





By technology, the global optical coatings market

is segmented into Chemical Vapor Deposition, Plasma Sputtering, Atomic Layer Deposition, Ion-Beam Sputtering, and Sub-Wavelength Structured Surfaces. The Chemical Vapor Deposition segment holds the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

By end-user, the global optical coatings market is segmented into Aerospace & Defense, Electronics & Semiconductors, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Solar, Automotive, and Others. The Electronics & Semiconductors segment holds the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global optical coatings market are 3M, Abrisa Technologies, AccuCoat Inc., Artemis Optical Ltd, Dupont, Edmund Optics Inc., Inrad Optics, Newport, Nippon Sheet Glass, Optical Coatings Technologies, Materion Corporation, PPG Industries Inc., Quantum Coating, Reynard Corporation, Schott AG, Sigmakoki Co. Ltd, ZEISS International, and Zygo Corporation.

Market News



In August 2022, The Medical Solutions Division of 3M Health Care improved the delivery of 3MTM VerafloTM Therapy. The introduction of a new 3MTM VerafloTM Cleanse Choice CompleteTM Dressing Kit and a software upgrade for the 3MTM V.A.C.® Ulta Therapy Unit occurred at no additional cost to the customer. These new products improve care delivery processes for physicians utilizing Veraflo Therapy (negative pressure wound therapy with instillation) and make dressing changes more accessible, faster, and less unpleasant for patients compared to earlier Veraflo Therapy dressings.

In August 2022, 3M disclosed a final exchange ratio of 6.7713 for its split-off exchange offer to 3M stockholders to exchange their shares of 3M common stock for shares of Garden SpinCo Corporation common stock ("SpinCo"). The exchange offer is being made in conjunction with the previously announced separation of 3M's food safety business and subsequent merger of SpinCo, the 3M subsidiary formed to hold the food safety company, with a Neogen Corporation subsidiary ("Neogen").



Global Optical Coatings Market: Segmentation

By Product Type



Optical Filter Coatings

Anti-Reflective Coatings

Transparent Conductive Coatings

Mirror Coatings (High Reflective)

Beam Splitter Coatings



By Technology



Chemical Vapor Deposition

Ion-beam Sputtering

Plasma Sputtering

Atomic Layer Deposition

Sub-wavelength Structured Surfaces



By End-user



Aerospace & Defense

Electronics & Semiconductors

Telecommunications

Healthcare

Solar

Automotive

Others



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

SAMEA



