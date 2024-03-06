COVID-19 Outbreak To Prompt The Dire Need For Airway Management Devices Globally

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Globally, increasing occurrences of chronic respiratory diseases are the main growth factors driving the market growth. As per the World Health Organization (WHO) study, about 90% of deaths occur as a consequence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); this is most often seen in underdeveloped and emerging countries.

Advent of Next Generation Single/Double Lumen Endobronchial Tube

The emergence of a single/double-lumen endobronchial tube with a camera provides a promising alternative in thoracoscopic lung and robotic surgeries. Single/double-lumen endobronchial tube with a camera offers continuous real-time monitoring and single lung ventilation during positioning. Firms such as Ambu A / S offer VivaSight-DL double-lumen tube with an integrated high-resolution camera, which makes double-lumen tube placement quick and powerful.

VivaSight-DL provides constant video surveillance during the entire operation. This next-generation approach is effective with decreased recovery time and hospital stay for robotically aided thoracic surgeries. The introduction of single/double-lumen endobronchial tube with a camera is forecasted to provide tremendous potential for market development for airway management devices.



Impact of COVID-19

The airway management device market is predicted to witness substantial growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rapidly growing healthcare industry demands, owing to the growing number of cases involving COVID-19, have accelerated the demand for these devices. COVID-19 is an infectious disease largely affecting the respiratory system and demands the use of ventilators across healthcare systems. According to figures from the WHO, to date, more than 1 million people have been infected with the virus. The emergence of this pandemic is expected to have an immense effect on the global economy by causing instability in the environment and supply chain, impacting production and demand, and having financial effects on businesses and capital markets.

The COVID-19 epidemic has surged the demand for airway management devices. As of March 30, COVID-19 was observed in more than 638,928 cases (excluding in China), where the death toll reached 30,672. The increasing number of serious and critical patients will continue to boost demand for such devices in ICU, contributing to an increasing need for import stocks. In addition, it was expected that nearly 1.3 million new ICU beds are desperately needed overseas.

Key Highlights



The airway management device market was valued at USD 1,580 million in 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.2%

The infraglottic airway management device segment is projected to account for the highest share. The endotracheal tubes segment accounted for the largest share of the infraglottic devices market.

The anesthesia segment is leading the application because of the higher number of anesthesia procedures performed across the globe.

The hospital segment dominates the industry as both anesthesia and emergency procedures are mostly performed in hospitals, especially in intensive care units.

North America dominates the market growth, followed by Europe



Key Players



Medtronic

Teleflex Incorporated

Ambu A/S

Smiths Medical

Medline Industries, Inc.

Armstrong Medical Inc.

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

SonarMed

Mercury Medical

Smiths Group plc.



Airway Management Device Market: Segmentation

By Product



Supraglottic Devices



Oropharyngeal Devices

Nasopharyngeal Devices

Laryngeal Airway Devices





Infraglottic Devices



Endotracheal Tubes

Tracheostomy Tubes





Resuscitators

Laryngoscopes

Other Products



By Application



Anesthesia

Emergency Medicine



By End-User



Hospitals

Homecare



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America and the Caribbean

The Middle-East and Africa





