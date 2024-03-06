Rina Amiri: Women's Full Participation Is Non-Negotiable

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Rina Amiri, the Special Representative for Afghan Women's Affairs of the United States, highlighted March as“Women's History Month,” emphasizing the crucial role of women's full participation in Afghan society.

Amiri emphasized the importance of Afghan women being fully involved to stop more economic problems, extremism, and the ongoing war in Afghanistan. She said this on March 6, just two days before International Women's Day.

She reiterated that addressing the situation of women in Afghanistan cannot be sidelined, underscoring its significance amidst the approaching International Women's Day on March 8th.

“During #WomensHistoryMonth , we must reinforce that inclusion, human rights & the full participation of women in society cannot be siloed or deprioritized & are essential to preventing further economic instability, radicalization & the continuation of war in Afghanistan, she said.

Despite progress, the suppressive policies of the Taliban against Afghan women persist, hindering their access to employment and education.

Taliban's oppressive measures deprive Afghan women of their fundamental rights, impeding their ability to contribute effectively to society and the economy.

The discriminatory policies enforced by the Taliban undermine the progress made in women's empowerment and equality in Afghanistan.

International efforts to support Afghan women's rights face challenges due to the Taliban's restrictive governance, necessitating continued advocacy and action.

As the world celebrates Women's History Month and approaches International Women's Day, attention to the plight of Afghan women remains crucial in fostering gender equality and societal progress.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram