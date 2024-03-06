J&K Exhibitors Shine At Bharat TEX

The J&K pavilion became a focal point, attracting attention from industry leaders, officials, and buyers eager to explore the diverse handloom, handicraft, and textile offerings presented by the exhibitors.

The pavilion also garnered a visit from Union Minister of Textiles, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Commerce & Industry, PiyushGoyal, along with other dignitaries. Their visit underscored the appreciation for the rich art and craft of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir showcased by the participating exhibitors.

Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) actively participated in the 1st Edition of Bharat TEX, organized by a consortium of 11 Textile Export Promotion Councils and supported by the Ministry of Textiles in two of the nation's largest exhibition centers Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi New Delhi from 26th February to 29th February 2024.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now