Biden, Trump Win Super Tuesday Primaries

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 6 (KUNA) -- US president Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump both won the "Super Tuesday"" election, which is the most significant day in the United States for presidential primaries.

The results indicated that Biden won the elections in more than 10 out of 15 states, however he lost the election in one of the US sovereign territories despite its insignificance.

Trump also won the elections in more than 10 states, although his only rival Nikki Haley earned her first victory in Vermont State after winning last Sunday in Washington D.C.

The "Super Tuesday" elections include about one third of delegates that the candidate needs to become the party's official candidate for the November 5 general presidential elections.

The Republican Party is scheduled to hold its national convention between 15 and 18 July in Milwaukee city state of Wisconsin, as the Democratic Party is due to hold its national convention between 19 and 22 August in Chicago city Illinois State.

The "Super Tuesday" elections were held in many US states including, California, Texas, North Carolina, and Virginia. (end)

