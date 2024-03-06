US State Sec., Qatar PM Discuss Future Plans Of Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 6 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Qatar Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman to discuss the humanitarian situation in Gaza in the sixth US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue in Washington D.C., Tuesday.

US Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller stated in a statement that the US and Qatar "discussed the conflict in Gaza and the efforts to secure the release of hostages."

Secretary Blinken extended his gratitude to Qatar for coordination to pursue an agreement for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to allow the release of all prisoners, safeguard civilians, and expand the provision of critical aid to Gaza.

Blinken and Al-Thani discussed planning for a stable and secure future for the Palestinian people, with Blinken renewing US support for the creation of a State of Palestine with security gurantees for the Israeli occupation.

They reaffirmed the strength of the US-Qatar relationship and the importance of continuing to work closely on shared strategic priorities promoting security and prosperity in the Gulf and broader Middle East region, and strengthening ties.

In the Strategic Dialogue, Blinken and Al-Thani highlighted "the depth of the 50-year US-Qatar relationship, from economic and security cooperation to emerging technology and fostering connections among cities and communities between both countries," added Miller.

Additionally, the two countries announced an amendment to the bilateral Defense Cooperation Agreement, a Memorandum of Cooperation on biometric data-sharing to enhance law enforcement and counterterrorism cooperation, and a Memorandum of Understanding to open the first "American Corner" in Qatar since 2014.

Spokesperson Miller stated the two countries' discussion of priorities regarding Venezuela, Gaza, Afghanistan, global humanitarian assistance and development, the Horn of Africa, Yemen, and Ukraine.

Both countries emphasized their commitment to continuous cooperation in issues related to defense, counterterrorism, trade, investment, culture and education.

The next Strategic Dialogue between the US and Qatar will be held in Doha. (end)

