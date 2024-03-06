               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan's Defence Minister Embarks On Visit To Türkiye


3/6/2024 3:41:57 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On March 6, the delegation led by the Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, left for an official visit to the Republic of Türkiye, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

As part of the visit, the Minister of Defence is scheduled to hold meetings in the fraternal country and to visit a number of Turkish military facilities and institutions.

