Azerbaijan's Defence Minister Embarks On Visit To Türkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On March 6, the delegation led by the Minister of Defence of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, left for an
official visit to the Republic of Türkiye, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defence
of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
As part of the visit, the Minister of Defence is scheduled to
hold meetings in the fraternal country and to visit a number of
Turkish military facilities and institutions.
