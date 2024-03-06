Azerbaijan's Landmine Issue Discussed In British Parliament

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
An event was held in the British Parliament to raise awareness
about the mine threat faced by Azerbaijan. The event, titled "Mine
Action in Azerbaijan and Assistance to Mine Victims," was organised
with the support of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Threats
Group and the REVIVE non-governmental organisation, which promotes
long-term support for mine victims, both active in the British
Parliament, with the support of the Azerbaijan National Agency for
Mine Action (ANAMA) and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the United
Kingdom, Azernews reports.
Representatives of the British Parliament, representatives of
the British Foreign and Defence Ministries, British academics and
experts, representatives of organisations dealing with mine
clearance issues, and media representatives participated in the
event. Samir Poladov, the Deputy Chairman of the ANAMA Board, made
a presentation at the event. Ramil Azizov, a colleague from ANAMA,
also participated in the event.
During the opening speech, Azerbaijan's ambassador to the United
Kingdom, Elin Suleymanov, spoke about the 30 years of occupation by
Armenia and even the period thereafter, emphasising the placing of
mines and explosives by Armenia in Azerbaijani territories and the
severe humanitarian consequences that ensued. Ambassador
Suleymanov, noting that the demining of liberated areas is a
crucial factor for achieving peace in the region, expressed
gratitude to the British government for its financial and expert
support in this direction.
Highlighting that mines pose a danger not only to human lives but
also to the environment, the ambassador provided information about
the steps Azerbaijan plans to take to address this aspect of the
threat, including a side event planned within the framework of
COP29 to be held in Baku this year. The ambassador referenced the
creation of the first women demining groups in Azerbaijan through
training sessions conducted in partnership with various
international partners, including the Mine Advisory Group, in June
of last year. He emphasised the significance of women's roles in
all important issues on the country's agenda.
The President of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Threats Group,
and Member of the House of Commons, Matthew Offord, noted that
despite the excessively serious and challenging nature of the mine
issue, it is regrettable that international attention is not at the
required level. M. Offord expressed pride in the work carried out
by the Group under his leadership regarding the mine threat in
Azerbaijan, expressing gratitude to Azerbaijan for cooperation. He
highlighted that, in addition to the benefits for Azerbaijan, the
acquired experience is crucial for its applicability in other
geographical areas facing landmine threats. Offord emphasised that
the Group's support for Azerbaijan is not merely a political
approach but rather a humanitarian-oriented activity aimed at the
well-being of the population and their future prosperity.
Later, the Deputy Chairman of the ANAMA Board, Samir Poladov,
addressed the guests, presenting on the topic of "Mine
Contamination and its Sustainable Development Impacts." In the
presentation, information was provided about the scale of mine
contamination faced by Azerbaijan, not only in military but also
civilian objects, including cemeteries and water sources, being
targeted by Armenia. Statistics on mine incidents and the areas
where incidents occurred were also shared.
S. Poladov also spoke about the work conducted by ANAMA in the
direction of demining and the equipment used. He highlighted
ANAMA's efforts to raise awareness among the population about mine
risks. S. Poladov pointed out that demining activities in
Azerbaijan have been declared part of the 18th Sustainable
Development Goal. At the end of the presentation, thanks were
extended to countries and organisations that have supported
Azerbaijan's demining activities to date. Emphasising the scale and
challenging nature of the threat, international partners were urged
to continue their support for demining efforts.
During the event, Nigel Marsh, an official from the British
Ministry of Defence, spoke about the efforts of the institution in
collaboration with ANAMA towards resolving mine contamination in
liberated areas, and he discussed the training programs conducted
by relevant British companies. He emphasized the importance of
international conferences on mine clearance held in Azerbaijan for
increasing awareness and attracting more partners in the fight
against mine proliferation.
The representative of Mine Advisory Group - MAG, a
non-governmental organisation operating in Britain, spoke about the
projects implemented by the organization in Azerbaijan and its
contributions to capacity building.
Alan Mathers, a representative of the non-governmental organisation
"APOPO," which operates internationally and opened its branch in
the United Kingdom in 2022, spoke about the unconventional methods
– trained rats and dogs – used for the detection of mines,
emphasising their cost-effectiveness and efficiency in obtaining
results. He provided information about the collaborative projects
conducted with ANAMA in Azerbaijan.
In his concluding remarks, Nigel Ellway, the leader of the
REVIVE organisation, mentioned that he, along with the Chairman of
the Parliamentary Group, Matthew Offord, had visited Azerbaijan
several times over the past two years and had gained a close and
firsthand understanding of the challenges posed by the mine threat.
He also drew attention to the difficulties arising from the mine
contamination of the liberated areas in Azerbaijan during the
restoration of national and globally significant cultural monuments
that were destroyed during the occupation. Highlighting that he had
addressed this issue in an event on the humanitarian impact of mine
threats at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London in December of
last year, Ellway emphasised the importance of keeping this issue
in focus.
The event concluded with a question-and-answer session.
