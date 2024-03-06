London Investment Prospectus launches to attract USD12.21B in real estate developments

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the inaugural London Investment Prospectus was unveiled, aiming to attract a substantial £9.6 billion (USD12.21 billion) investment into nine new real estate property developments. This initiative, spearheaded by the public-private partnership Opportunity London, is launched against the backdrop of London maintaining its status as the world's most resilient real estate market, as indicated by recent research findings.



Among the nine proposed developments featured in the investment prospectus is a planned medical business hub situated in Cavendish Square, located in the vibrant West End near Oxford Street. Additionally, there is a housing development project earmarked for the east of London at Barking Riverside, integrating life sciences companies and film studios into its design. Other planned residential and commercial ventures span across north and south London, along with a project at Royal Albert Dock in close proximity to City Airport.



According to analysis conducted by real estate advisors JLL and Opportunity London, the UK's capital has witnessed significant five-year investment volumes totaling USD96.2 billion, surpassing financial hubs such as New York (USD94.3 billion) and San Francisco (USD86.5 billion). Looking ahead, JLL anticipates buyers from the US and the Middle East to emerge as the most active participants in London's real estate market over the next 12 months, with an expected 55 percent and 36 percent share of total investment, respectively.



“While London continues to be the most attractive global city in which to invest, it can also be complex to do so and Opportunity London exists to smooth that path,” Jace Tyrrell, the chief executive of Opportunity London, stated.

