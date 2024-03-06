Iran exports 27M tons of steel products in 11 months

(MENAFN) According to the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA), Iran exported approximately 27 million tons of steel products valued at USD7.0 billion during the first 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year, spanning from March 21, 2023, to February 19, 2024. This reflects a notable increase of 20 percent in terms of value and 68 percent in terms of weight compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.



In its previous report, ISPA revealed that Iran's export of steel chain exceeded USD6.2 billion during the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year. Additionally, during the period from March 21, 2023, to January 21, 2024, the country exported 153,000 tons of iron beam valued at USD82 million, marking a 31 percent increase in volume compared to the same period in the preceding year.



Furthermore, according to a report by the World Steel Association (WSA), Iran elevated its global ranking in steel production, becoming the ninth-largest producer in January 2024. Iranian steel mills produced a total of 2.6 million tons of steel during that month, indicating a significant 39.3 percent increase compared to January 2023. Conversely, global steel production experienced a slight decline of 1.6 percent in January 2024, with the world's 71 steel-producing countries collectively manufacturing 148.1 million tons of steel.



Notably, Iran emerged as the top performer in terms of production growth among the world's leading steel producers during the aforementioned period, underscoring the nation's increasing prominence in the global steel industry.

