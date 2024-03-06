Iran's oil sector sees 292 percent increase in 9 months

(MENAFN) Iran's oil sector experienced remarkable growth during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year, from March 21 to December 21, 2023, with a striking 292 percent increase year-on-year, as reported by Shana. This surge in growth elevated the sector's performance from 5.7 percent to 22.4 percent over the specified nine-month period.



The oil and gas industry holds significant importance in Iran's economy, exerting a substantial influence on the nation's overall economic growth trajectory. However, following the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal on May 8, 2018, and the subsequent reimposition of sanctions, the oil and gas sector faced adverse impacts, leading to negative growth and a downturn in Iran's economic performance during the previous administration.



Since assuming office in August 2021, the 13th administration has prioritized efforts to counteract the effects of sanctions by leveraging domestic capabilities. The Oil Ministry has implemented various strategies aimed at achieving this objective, resulting in a notable 40 percent increase in Iran's oil exports during the first year of the current government's tenure, despite the unchanged sanctions regime.



In 2022, the upsurge in oil production and exports contributed to a positive trajectory in Iran's economic growth and significantly curbed inflation rates. Notably, one of the key outcomes of the oil and gas sector's growth was the elimination of the budget deficit inherited by the 13th administration from its predecessor. This achievement was accomplished without resorting to the creation of liquidity, instead relying on the sale of Iran's crude oil to established customers and the exploration of new markets.

MENAFN06032024000045015839ID1107941106