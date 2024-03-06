Iran’s iron ore reserves amount to 3.8B tons

(MENAFN) According to the head of the Geological Survey and Mineral Exploration of Iran (GSI), the nation's iron ore reserves are currently estimated at 3.8 billion tons. Alireza Shahidi mentioned that through further exploration efforts, this figure has the potential to increase.



He emphasized that the existing reserves would be sufficient to fulfill Iran's requirements for the next 14 to 15 years.



“Of course, if our consumption increases compared to extraction, this amount of reserves will certainly be exhausted in less time,” he further mentioned.



Iran boasts an impressive array of 81 different mineral types, positioning it among the top 10 mineral-rich nations globally. Recognizing the significance of the mining sector in driving economic growth, the Iranian government has earnestly pursued various initiatives to bolster its development.



The total proven reserves of Iran's mines currently amount to an estimated 60 billion tons. However, with the implementation of exploration programs by the Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry across 500,000 square kilometers of new mineral zones, this figure is anticipated to surpass 100 billion tons.



Despite its substantial potential, the Iranian mining sector has encountered challenges hindering its optimal performance. Issues such as the lack of essential machinery and equipment, as well as limited access to financial resources and foreign investment due to U.S. sanctions, have impeded the sector's ability to operate at full capacity in recent years.

