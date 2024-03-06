Maldives inks military assistance agreement with China

(MENAFN) Leader Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives reiterated that there will be no Indian military presence in his country, "even in civilian attire," as the Maldives signed a military assistance agreement with China.



As per the Defense Ministry of the island nation, Defense Chief Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon and Chinese official for Military Cooperation Maj. Gen. Zhang Baoqun inked an “agreement on China's provision of military assistance gratis” to the Maldives, “fostering stronger bilateral ties.”



The agreement seems to have been formally signed in the capital Male on Monday, as indicated by the ministry's social media handle X.



Ambassador Wang Lixin, China's top diplomat in Male, was also present during the signing ceremony, as evidenced by pictures shared by the ministry.



Prior to the signing event, Defense Chief Maumoon and Maj. Gen. Zhang engaged in discussions aimed at "enhancing defense cooperation" between the Maldives and China, as outlined by the ministry.



Meanwhile, Leader Muizzu has reaffirmed his stance that “no Indian military personnel, not even those in civilian clothing, would be present inside his country after May 10.”



His statement follows the arrival of the Indian civilian team ahead of the agreed military withdrawal deadline, previously set for March 15.

MENAFN06032024000045015839ID1107941103