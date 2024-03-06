Putin emphasizes OPEC+ objectives for oil market steadiness

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the objectives of the OPEC+ alliance in stabilizing oil prices during a statement on Tuesday, clarifying that the aim is not to perpetuate endless price increases but rather to achieve stability. Putin underscored the importance of maintaining a balance that benefits both manufacturers and consumers, stating that while price increases are not pursued indefinitely, stability in the market is a key priority. He expressed satisfaction with the alliance's success in achieving this goal thus far, as reported by the Russian TASS news agency.



Putin elaborated on OPEC+'s intention to regulate prices in the oil market, highlighting the collaborative efforts of member countries, particularly Saudi Arabia and Russia. This commitment was reaffirmed recently when OPEC+ members agreed to extend voluntary oil production cuts by 2.2 million barrels per day in the second quarter. The decision aims to provide additional support to the market amidst concerns about global growth and rising production levels outside the alliance.



In a related move, Russia implemented a six-month ban on gasoline exports starting from March 1st, with the goal of maintaining price stability. This measure was enacted in response to growing demand from consumers and farmers, as well as to facilitate maintenance activities at refineries. The announcement of the export ban was made by the Russian Business Council and confirmed by a spokesman for Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who oversees the energy sector in Russia on behalf of President Putin.



Overall, Putin's remarks underscore the importance of cooperation within the OPEC+ alliance to ensure stability in the oil market and mitigate fluctuations that could negatively impact both producers and consumers. The extension of production cuts and the implementation of export restrictions reflect concerted efforts to address market dynamics and support price stability in the face of evolving global economic conditions.

