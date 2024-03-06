Starbucks Middle East partner Alshaya group announces workforce reductions

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Alshaya Group, renowned for its operation of Starbucks cafes throughout the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, unveiled intentions to implement workforce reductions. This decision comes as a response to the ongoing and enduring challenges faced by the company in its operational landscape.



"As a result of the continually challenging trading conditions over the last six months, we have taken the sad and very difficult decision to reduce the number of colleagues in our Starbucks MENA stores," a representative reported a Turkish news agency.



The spokesperson for the Alshaya Group underscored the company's unwavering commitment to providing support to departing employees and their families as they navigate through the transition period. Expressing gratitude for their steadfast dedication to both the Alshaya Group and the Starbucks brand, the spokesperson emphasized the importance of assisting individuals affected by the workforce reductions.



Over the span of more than 25 years, the Alshaya Group has been entrusted with the Starbucks license for the MENA region, establishing a significant presence with a network of over 1,300 coffee shops. Employing a workforce exceeding 11,000 individuals, the company has played a pivotal role in shaping the coffee culture across the Middle East and North Africa.



The decision to implement workforce reductions follows the repercussions stemming from Israel's conflict with Hamas, which precipitated calls for boycotts against the American coffee corporation.



As the situation unfolds, the Alshaya Group navigates through the challenges posed by geopolitical events, striving to uphold its commitment to its employees and maintain its longstanding partnership with Starbucks amidst evolving circumstances.

