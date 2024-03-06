AI Stock Bid Up Premarket Following Big Monday Session

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) A Maryland-based tech company is already turning heads during Tuesday's premarket following a tremendously successful Monday session. Shares of the %AI company closed up at $4.33/share (+25.14%) yesterday, but it doesn't quite look like traders are done with it.

Shares of %BigBearAI (NYSE: BBAI) are currently being bid up yet again by traders, with shares currently bid at $4.52/share (+4.39% implied open for sellers) at the time of writing. It is shaping up to be another exciting session for this stock!

BigBear Holdings Inc is engaged in decision dominance serving the national defense and intelligence communities. It operationalizes artificial intelligence and machine learning at scale through its end-to-end data analytics platform. The company uses its proprietary AI/ML technology to support its customer's decision-making processes and deliver practical solutions that work in complex, realistic, and imperfect data environments.