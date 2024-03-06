Apple Launches First Sports App

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) %Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has launched its first sports app.

%Apple Sports is a free app for the iPhone that delivers real-time scores, key statistics, and live betting odds to users.

Live data is available from the %NBA (basketball), %NHL (ice hockey), and %MLS (soccer), among other leagues. Noticeably absent from the app is the NFL (football), the most popular sport in America.

Apple has launched the new sports app ahead of the upcoming March Madness college basketball tournament, offering real-time data for both men's and women's NCAA tournament games, as well as bracket information.

Apple said it hopes to add other sports leagues to the app over time, including the NFL and MLB (baseball).

The app, which does not include any advertising, is Apple's latest move into sports, a multibillion-dollar arena that technology companies are increasingly focused on.

Apple's entry is seen as a threat to the mobile sports app space that has long been dominated by ESPN and other sports broadcasters.

Apple has previously struck deals with sports leagues such as MLB and MLS to stream baseball and soccer games on its Apple TV+ streaming service.

Rival %Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has paid hundreds of millions of dollars for the rights to exclusively air NFL football games on its Prime streaming service.

The Apple Sports app cannot stream live sports but can direct users to where they can watch a game.

The stock of Apple has risen 23% in the last 12 months to trade at $181.16 U.S. per share.