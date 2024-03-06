This Stock Duo Is Having Compounding Success This Week

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Even though S&P 500 futures are trading in negative territory as we head toward Wednesday's opening bell, there are a few penny stocks that are trading much higher premarket. Of the list of sub-$5/share stocks that are up so far today, there are two in particular that we felt were noteworthy since they both found success yesterday as well.

Both %PrestoAutomation (Nasdaq: PRST) and %NauticusRobotics (Nasdaq: KITT) are finding early success following strong Tuesday sessions for the pair. $PRST closed up at $0.57/share (+74.05%) on Tuesday and is currently bid up premarket at $0.645/share (+13.16% implied open for sellers) at the time of writing. Shares of Nauticus Robotics Inc. closed up at $0.3063/share (+2.44%) on Tuesday and are currently bid up at $0.4282/share (+39.80% implied open for sellers) at the time of writing.

It should be an exciting session for both of these stocks!