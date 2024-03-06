Real Estate Tech Stock Finds Mid-Week Success

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) A New York-based %RealEstate tech company found some serious success on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 GAAP EPS as well as issuing Q1 revenue guidance, according to a release.

Shares of %Compass

(NYSE: COMP) reached up to $3.965/share (+15.94%) at the early session high. This move is a strong continuation of the success this stock has had over the last three months. Oppenheimer also adjusted their price target from $5.50 to $6.00 while maintaining their outperform rating.

Compass Inc provides an end-to-end platform that empowers residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry and enabling core brokerage services. Business operations are conducted in the United States and earn revenue domestically.