(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Parkinson's disease is a complex and debilitating disease with a need for novel treatment options. This firm's goal is to advance its understanding of the biological markers and pathways that contribute to the development and progression of the disease - and they plan to share these findings at an upcoming conference.
Generative %AI software leader in clinical trial analytics, %NetraMarkHoldings (CSE: AIAI) (OTC: AINMF) announced in a press release today that it will present new data demonstrating the potential of its proprietary %NetraAI clinical trial solution to generate novel insights into key drivers of Parkinson's disease.
NetraMark focuses on the development of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the pharmaceutical industry, using a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. By using a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, the firm transforms the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI/ML methods, resulting in the ability to work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and/or efficacy of treatment.
In morning trade, U.S. shares were flat, and Canadian-listed shares were trading down.
