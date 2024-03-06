European Commission unveils initiative to enhance continent's defense capabilities

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the European Commission introduced a new initiative designed to strengthen the defense capabilities of the continent amidst increasing security threats.



According to a statement by the commission, the European Defence Industrial Strategy (EDIS) signifies a move toward improving the "competitiveness and readiness" of the EU's defense industry.



The European Commission views the EDIS as a strategic response to the increasing prevalence of high-intensity conflicts in Europe. As a first step in this strategy, the commission intends to propose legislation aimed at strengthening the prompt availability and supply of defense products.



This legislation, named the European Defence Industry Programme (EDIP), seeks to transition from short-term emergency measures, which have been in place since last year and will continue until 2025, towards a more sustainable and comprehensive approach to defense industrial preparedness.



Comprising both financial and regulatory components, the EDIP is set to utilize €1.5 billion (USD1.6 billion) from the EU budget over the period of 2025-2027. The EDIS outlines a range of actions aimed at encouraging member states to enhance their defense capabilities. Crucially, the strategy establishes ambitious benchmarks to assess the progress of EU members in terms of industrial readiness.



By 2030, member states are encouraged to procure at least 40 percent of defense equipment collaboratively, with intra-EU defense trade representing no less than 35 percent of the EU defense market value. Additionally, efforts are expected to be made towards sourcing 50 percent of defense procurement budgets within the EU by 2030, increasing to 60 percent by 2035.

