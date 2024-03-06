Study Finds How Americans Are Sprucing Up Their Yards

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

Four in 10 Americans are turning to social media to find inspiration for their yard, according to new research.

The survey of 2,000 Americans with a yard or lawn found 40% get their yard and landscaping content from social media - beating magazines (28%) and tied with gardening/landscaping TV shows.

Of those scrolling to find their next yard update, 47% have actually made a change to their outdoor space based on a trend they saw on social media.

And 70% of respondents who look at yard and lawn content on social media say it's made them more invested in maintaining and improving their outdoor space.





Adding specific plants to attract bees, butterflies or“good bugs,” along with bird feeders and gardens (including vertical) emerged within the top 10 predicted yard trends of 2024 - while firepits and incorporating playful features like swings, hammocks or treehouses ranked among the top 20 trending yard enhancements.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of TruGreen , the survey revealed it takes an average of just over five weeks for a social media trend to make its way from the screen to respondents' yards.

Others move more quickly: 31% incorporate what they see online to their yard in less than a month.

But while respondents are interested in social media trends and consume yard and lawn content on various platforms - they're also not forgetting the basics.

When asked what makes an outdoor space attractive, respondents said flowers (67%), a healthy lawn (66%) and healthy plants and shrubs (62%) were the top three essentials.

That's more so than decorative water elements like pond or fountain (26%), decor items (22%) or“fun” elements, like croquet, a treehouse, swings, or a hammock (17%).

And 89% of respondents agree: The foundation of an attractive yard is a healthy lawn.

“It's great to spend time outside. Lawns are an extension of homes and living areas, and having a beautiful lawn can make a huge difference when it comes to outdoor enjoyment,” said Al Patel, SVP and Chief Marketing & Digital Officer for TruGreen.“Maintaining the health of your grass will help make your outdoor décor look even better and elevate your space.”

Despite a desire to take care of their outdoor spaces, respondents don't always find it easy. When maintaining their outdoor space, respondents said getting rid of weeds (35%), is the biggest challenge.

That was followed by knowing the“right” plants for their yard and location (plants that will grow and thrive) (27%) and proper lawn care (25%).

But the end result is hopefully worth the effort: 51% feel they would spend more time outdoors if their space was more well-maintained.

“It can be challenging to care for your outdoor space,” said Patel.“Every landscape has its own unique needs. But the rewards of a well-maintained outdoor area are undeniable, which why it can be worth bringing a knowledgeable professional to take care of your lawn so you can enjoy it without all the work and hassle.”

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 American homeowners with a yard/lawn was commissioned by TruGreen between Jan. 30 and Feb. 5, 2024 . It was conducted by market research company OnePoll , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR ).