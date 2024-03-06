'Big Girls Don't Cry' Trailer Offers Peek Into Coming-Of-Age Drama Set In All-Girls' School

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming streaming series 'Big Girls Don't Cry', which was unveiled on Wednesday, presents a coming-of-age narrative set in an all girls' school.

It shows how the girls in the school traverse the paths of their lives as they tread through the alleys of changing interpersonal dynamics, love, academics and the legacy of their institution.

The trailer gives a glimpse into the boarding life at the Vandana Valley school, where a group of seven girls gears up for their final year in school. With seven women leading the series, the trailer shows an outsider, Kavya Yadav, walks onto the campus, hoping to make friends. Noor has her eyes set on the school captaincy, while Ludo is chasing the sports captaincy position. As Roohi and JC push for their beauty-business to succeed, Pluggy has grand plans of her own, and the rebel-poet Dia prepares to jump the boundary of the school wall before the class bell rings.

The young-adult series stars Pooja Bhatt, Raima Sen, Zoya Hussain, Mukul Chadda, Avantika Vandanapu, Aneet Padda, Dalai, Vidushi, Lhakyila, Afrah Sayed, and Akshita Sood.

Talking about the show, Pooja Bhatt, who plays the role of the principal of Vandana Valley, shared:“I said yes to 'Big Girls Don't Cry' because I was drawn to the story, the setting, and the characters in it. As a rebellious teenager who never shied away from speaking my mind and questioning authority, it was such a kick to play Anita Verma.”

She added,“What I loved was that within the series, the characters develop a healthy sense of self and strive to overcome gender bias and stereotypes. For me, this was key, as that ensures they become healthy role models for others out there. It is much needed in the times we live in, where focus is more on materialistic and frivolous virtues.”

The show has been created by Nitya Mehra, and is co-directed by Nitya Mehra, Sudhanshu Saria, Karan Kapadia, and Kopal Naithani.

Nitya Mehra said:“ 'Big Girls Don't Cry' is my homage to the best years of my life. It's an homage to my best friends, to sisterhood, and to the young girls that inspire me every day.”

Vidushi, who essays the role of Kavya, said:“What truly moved me from the beginning was the sincerity of the motives behind creating this series. Stepping into Kavya's shoes has been an immensely rewarding and fulfilling experience. I am confident that you will all connect with the story of this very ordinary girl on a journey to pursue her extraordinary dreams, balancing family expectations, while trying to fit in and prove herself, navigating the advantages of privilege, and ultimately discovering her value just as she is.”

'Big Girls Don't Cry' drops on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, on March 14.