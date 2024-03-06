First Bespoke Limited Edition In India Curated By Bentley Mulliner

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



First ever Mulliner Bespoke Edition created for Indian market

Collection includes Continental GT Speed, Flying Spur Speed and Bentayga EWB Azure

A harmonious fusion of power, grace and natural beauty, with colours and materials featuring the Indian national colours of green and orange

First use of Scarab green paint from Mulliner coachbuild programme Unique fascia design depicts wild horses and mountain peaks, traditional symbols of good luck and prosperity as per Indian feng shui

(Crewe, 6 March 2024) Five individually curated Bentley models, commissioned by a Bentley retailer, comprise the first Mulliner Bespoke Edition created exclusively for the Indian Market. All feature an extensive specification, with unique exterior and interior finishes inspired by the colours of the Indian flag. Each example is handcrafted in Crewe, England, by Mulliner, Bentley's in-house personalisation and bespoke department.

The Opulence Edition for India is limited to just five vehicles: a Continental GT Speed, a Flying Spur Speed and three Bentayga EWB Azure models. All five are presented in Scarab Green exterior finish, an exclusive Mulliner development inspired by the iridescent green exo-skeleton of the Scarab beetle. Complemented by bespoke interior colourways of Mandarin and Cumbrian Green hide, each car is a tribute to India's national colours.

Bespoke elements of the Opulence Edition

Although different in character, all five models in the Opulence Edition have key bespoke elements in common. All feature the lustrous Scarab Green exterior finish that was first developed for Bentley's first coachbuilt barchetta, the Bacalar. Inside, the orange and green of India's national colours are represented by upholstery of Mandarin main hide and Cumbrian Green secondary hide. The mirror-like Piano veneer of the fascia and trim is also finished in Cumbrian Green, with an inset chrome motif on the fascia of wild horses and mountain peaks. From the initial brief, designers and artisans painstakingly produced multiple depictions until the perfect composition was achieved. The design was ultimately hand-drawn, and carefully applied to the fascia using a chrome overlay technique. This unique colour and trim specification is the outcome of close collaboration between Bentley Mumbai and the Mulliner team, and celebrates the first-ever Mulliner bespoke edition created for the Indian market.

Performance delivered by the Opulence Edition Continental GT Speed

The 659 PS Continental GT Speed is the ultimate performance-focused iteration of the world's benchmark luxury Grand Tourer, and the Opulence Edition complements its character perfectly. The Scarab Green exterior and 22” Speed wheels in dark tint finish focus one's attention on its poised and muscular lines, while the LED welcome lamps, and self-levelling wheel centre badges are typical of Mulliner's perfectionist attention to detail.

Open the driver's door, and the full drama of the two-colour interior is revealed, with knurled switchgear and instrument bezels set on a fascia of Cumbrian Green in a piano finish. Contrast stitching in Mandarin picks out the lines of the upholstery and the diamonds of the quilted sections. The Opulence Edition Continental GT Speed was limited to one example, and this has already been delivered to its delighted owner.

Opulence Edition Flying Spur Speed's bespoke craftsmanship

The Opulence Edition Flying Spur Speed's lavish specification includes diamond knurling on bezels and switchgear, Naim for Bentley audio and the unique Bentley rotating display. Throughout the cabin, the perforated, quilted seat upholstery is bordered by side bolsters with Mandarin contrast stitching and Speed-embroidered headrests.

This Bentley's performance focus finds the perfect expression in the Opulence Edition's Scarab Green exterior finish, complemented by 22” dark tint Speed wheels with self-levelling wheel centre badges. The illuminated Flying B radiator mascot is finished in polished stainless steel, providing a contrast to the dark tint brightwork of the Speed specification.

The pinnacle performance model of the Flying Spur line up is powered by a 626 bhp 6.0-litre twin turbocharged W12 engine, with Electronic All Wheel Steering, Torque Vectoring by Brake technology and Bentley Dynamic Ride as standard. Just one Opulence Edition Flying Spur Speed will be produced.

The Opulence Edition Bentayga EWB Azure

While the Bentayga EWB is more than capable of soul-stirring performance, the emphasis with the Opulence Edition is on space, wellbeing and abundant luxury. The Opulence Edition Bentayga, of which three examples will be made, comes in four-seat configuration with the Mulliner console bottle cooler separating the two rear seats. Contrast stitching in Mandarin runs around the lip of the fascia top roll, and around the edge of the Cumbrian Green seat bolsters, while contrast stitching in Cumbrian Green can be seen in the outer diamonds of the quilted seat inner areas and the Azure-embroidered headrests.

With the Bentley Dynamic Ride 48V active anti-roll control system providing the optimum balance between ride comfort, handling and body control, the Opulence Edition Bentayga EWB Azure provides a haven of calm and comfort.