(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Easter Jungle Festivities Unveiled at the Intercontinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort







Boasting a plethora of exciting activities to keep the whole family entertained, this is the perfect opportunity to enjoy an Easter escape outside the ordinary



The incredibly talented British chef Marianna Lumb will also be serving up some delightful creations from March 31st to April 10th while the energetic talents of Sharky & George will keep the fun flowing with plenty of mischief to be expected

The Maldives (March, 2024): As the vibrant colours of spring burst forth, The InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is delighted to invite guests to immerse themselves in the magic of the Easter Jungle, a celebration inspired by the enchanting tales of 'Mogli and his friends.' Nestled in the heart of the Maldives, this tropical island beckons visitors to relax, unwind, and partake in a myriad of exciting and fun-filled Easter activities. This year's festivities promise an unforgettable experience for both the young and the young at heart.

Welcome to the Easter Jungle

The Easter Jungle festivities promise a vibrant and lively atmosphere reminiscent of the magical world of 'The Jungle Book.' Amidst lush tropical surroundings, guests can anticipate a playful and adventurous vibe, mirroring the camaraderie of Mogli, Baloo, King Louie, and all the other jungle creatures. From the rhythmic beats echoing through the jungle-inspired activities to the whimsical Easter Bunny surprises, these Easter celebrations capture the essence of this beloved tale, inviting guests to experience the untamed joy and wonder of the jungle in paradise.

Embracing the spirit of the season, The InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is thrilled to welcome renowned UK-based entertainers, Sharky & George, to ensure the little ones are entertained and engaged. Adding a culinary twist to the celebration, the incredible resort is also excited to host Marianna Lumb, a distinguished British chef, to delight guests with her exquisite culinary creations. The Easter Jungle at Maamunagau is not just an escape but a journey into an oasis of joy and wonder.

The Easter Chocolate Factory is Back!

Indulge your senses in the delectable delights of The Easter Chocolate Factory at The Collective. The resort's exceptional culinary team will once again transform this dining haven into a chocolate wonderland inspired by the 'Easter Jungle.' Guests can marvel at and taste a wide range of organic chocolate collections inspired by the wonders of nature found in the Maldives.

Marianna Lumb – March 31st to April 10th

The classically trained British chef, Marianna Lumb, will take up residency at The Lighthouse from March 31st to April 10th as part of the thrilling Easter celebrations. Prepare to embark on a culinary adventure as her bespoke dishes, inspired by local ingredients and world-class skills, promise an exceptional dining experience for even the most discerning foodies. Using the freshest ingredients, including fruit and fish sourced locally, Marianna will infuse her own unique techniques into the dishes, serving up some mouthwatering creations for diners to enjoy.



Sharky & George

The dynamic UK-based events team, Sharky & George, are set to ignite the Easter celebration with a range of adventures at the Planet Trekkers Kids Club. From science experiments to crafting and pool Olympics, kids are guaranteed an exciting and memorable time on the island. These 'fun experts' have plenty up their sleeves and will ensure that everyone gets involved in their one-of-a-kind games that promise just a sprinkling of mischief.

Check out the schedule of events below:

March 29th - Experience the wonders of science, indulge in cupcake-making, soar with kites in the Maldivian sunset, dive into a pool party, and enjoy a family movie night under the stars with 'The Jungle Book.'

March 30th - Indulge in chocolate based fun, learn the art of mocktail making at the Pool Bar, decorate chocolate Easter eggs, have a blast at the beach with sandcastle building, and join the Manta Trust Charity Run. The day concludes with a lively Disco and Talent Show under the starlit sky.

March 31st - Keep an eye out for the Easter Bunny, embark on a thrilling Easter Egg Hunt with Sharky & George, and participate in creative tie-dye and Easter crafts.

April 1st - Join the April Fools Pranking Workshop, bake delicious Easter cookies, compete in the Family Pool Olympics, and try your luck at the Family Fishing Game to catch the biggest fish.

April 2nd - Embark on a pirate-themed adventure with Sharky & George, join the Pirate Quest on the Maamunagau Pirate Cruise, play beach volleyball, and participate in the lively Family Game Show.

April 3rd - Wind down with Wacky Wellness, a fun and entertaining wellness journey for the little ones. Learn essential survival skills to round off the Easter Jungle festivities.

To see the full schedule of events, visit HERE. As the Easter Jungle unfolds at The InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort, guests are invited to create lasting memories and celebrate the spirit of Easter in style at this tropical paradise.





How to Book

Rates for stays at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort start from Rate: USD 1894 ++ (USD 2417 net) for 2 adults and 1 child (below the age of 12) per night in a One Bedroom Lagoon Pool Villa incl the Family Getaway Easter Package.





Package Inclusions



Stay in a beautifully appointed luxury villa or residence

Daily breakfast and dinner at a selection of dining venues

USD 100 Play & Sitting credit at the Planet Trekkers Kids Club

A 90-minute group snorkelling experience for the family by boat

A 30-minute family photoshoot around the island with 20 edited images on a USB

Family Pizza Making Cooking Class at the Collective once during stay

Club InterContinental benefits of daily afternoon tea from 3.00 pm – 5.00 pm, evening aperitif from 5.00 pm – 7.00 pm and Poolside non-alcoholic beverages and refreshments available daily from 11.00 am to 6.00 pm A range of complimentary non-motorized water sports activities, including catamaran sailing, windsurfing and stand-up paddling

Other Inclusions



Private lounge access at Seaplane terminal

Planet Trekkers kids club access

Island Curator and 24 hours e-Curator service

Byredo luxury bathroom amenities 30 minutes resort photoshoot session and one print image

Book Direct and enjoy Resort credits

Stay 7 nights or more and receive USD 50 per day resort credit

Redeem your resort credit in all restaurants and bars, the AVI Spa and Planet Trekkers Kids Club