Khelo India Athletes Will Now Be Eligible For Govt Jobs: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) In what will be a major move in turning sports into to viable career option, Khelo India athletes will now be eligible for government jobs, Union Sports minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday.

"In keeping with our Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji's vision of a robust sports ecosystem, nurturing talent at grassroots level and turning sports into a lucrative and viable career option, Khelo India Athletes will now be eligible for government jobs," said the minister in a post on X.

"I'm pleased to announce that @DoPTGoI, in consultation with @IndiaSports, has made progressive revisions to the eligibility criteria for sportspersons seeking government jobs," the minister added.

According to the sports minister, medal winners from the Khelo India Games - Youth, University, Para and Winter will be eligible for government jobs.

"Additionally, games and events have been clearly defined to ensure inclusivity across various sports.

"These revised rules mark a significant stride in supporting our athletes in making Bharat a sporting superpower," he concluded.