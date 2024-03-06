Tesla's factory in Germany ceases production due to power outage, fire incident

(MENAFN) Production at Tesla's factory in Germany has come to a standstill following a power outage triggered by a fire on an electricity pylon on Tuesday morning, prompting police to launch an investigation into potential arson motives. The incident, centered around a burning power pole in Gosen-Neu Zittau province, led to a widespread power outage, as reported by a German news agency.



While Tesla has refrained from issuing an official statement regarding the incident, the news agency revealed that employees on the morning shift were instructed to return home. The disruption comes shortly after around 80 activists associated with the "Stop Tesla" initiative staged protests against the company's expansion plans last week, expressing concerns over the destruction of the forested area near the factory.



According to the activists, Tesla's expansion plans, which involve constructing storage facilities adjacent to the existing 300-hectare factory and a kindergarten for employees' children, are perceived as a threat to the region's natural landscape and water sources. They argue that the proposed expansion would entail the clearance of approximately 100 hectares of trees, exacerbating environmental concerns and potentially impacting water security in an area already grappling with drought conditions over the past five years.



The contentious issue has also sparked opposition from residents in Grunheide, who recently voted against the factory expansion plans. The initial clearance of 92 hectares of trees for the factory's establishment had previously drawn criticism from environmentalists and the German public, reflecting broader tensions surrounding industrial development and environmental preservation in the region.

MENAFN06032024000045015839ID1107941045